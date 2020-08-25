Join the Fight to Stop Suicide

Have you been affected by suicide? You are not alone. You belong to a strong community united together to fight suicide. Join X96 for our annual Out of The Darkness Experience presented by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Register or donate today at afsp.org/slc. Stay tuned to X96 and follow us on social media to continue the discussion.

This content is made possible with support from doTERRA.

Interview: Javier Alegre

Javier Alegre is the executive director of Latino Behavioral Health Services. He is new to his position with LBHS, having previously worked for USARA. LBHS is a nonprofit, grassroots organization created to minimize the disparities in access to mental health services among the underserved Latino population of Utah. MaryJo McMillen made the motion to approve Javier’s application, James Park seconded; the motion passed unanimously.

Remember, if you or someone you know is in crisis, you can call 800-273-8255 or text TALK to 741741 for help.