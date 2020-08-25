Domino’s Releases its First New Pizzas in almost A Decade

Domino’s Pizza just released the first new pizzas in eight years, the cheeseburger and the chicken taco pizzas.

As demand for delivery grows, Domino’s says the company has seen too many social media posts about tacos and chicken getting delivered unsuccessfully to the customer in a soggy mess. The pizza chain says “We wanted to give people the tacos and burgers that can stand up to delivery.”

It’s Taco Tuesday. Wow it feels good to say that. 😎 You know what else feels good? Sharing. Just RT & TAG a friend who could use a lil’ Taco Tuesday treat & you’ll both be entered for a chance to win our NEW Chicken Taco Pizza! Rules: https://t.co/e61gmDbG8g #WinDominosPizza pic.twitter.com/p1yzCF1NUz — Domino's Pizza (@dominos) August 25, 2020

The pizzas are available for a limited time at $11.99 for a large.

Will Domino’s curb a customer’s craving for delivery variety with their new pies? Have you ever had a chicken taco or a cheeseburger pizza before? Which food stands up well to delivery? Which delivery foods come to your home in a mess?