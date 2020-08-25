Happy birthday to Sean Connery, who turned 90 today. The Scottish-born screen legend was born in 1930 and appeared in his first movie in 1957. He retired from acting in 2003 and hasn’t appeared on screen since.

Sean Connery Turns 90: Why He Was the Greatest James Bond of All https://t.co/93mayB8taO — Variety (@Variety) August 25, 2020

His most famous role, of course, is 007 himself, James Bond. Connery starred in seven Bond movies, and just last week was named the greatest Bond of all time in a Radio Times survey.

What’s your favorite Sean Connery role? Do you agree that he’s the ‘true’ James Bond?