FDA Adds 10 More Hand Sanitizers to Banned List

The Food and Drug Administration has added 10 more brands to its list of dangerous hand sanitizers, bringing the total to 165.

Officials say the banned products contain methanol and/or 1-propanol, both of which can be toxic. 1-Propanol is especially bad for children, per the FDA. To determine whether your brand of hand sanitizer is among the recalled products, visit the FDA’s website at FDA.gov.

Is your hand sanitizer on FDA’s list of products you should not use? We discovered serious safety concerns with some hand sanitizers during recent testing. https://t.co/OUTFvAcM0b — U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) August 25, 2020

Do you think companies knowingly put dangerous ingredients in hand sanitizers just to make a quick buck? Or are their intentions pure?