How to Make $1,000 by Going Without Technology for 3 Days

An Internet company is offering to pay $1,000 plus expenses to someone who’s willing to rough it at a national park with no modern technology. SatelliteInternet.com is looking for one person to spend three days in an as-yet-unnamed national park, living in an RV with no technological links to the outside world.

Company officials say they’re staging the promotion to “help someone tune out the world and get back in tune with nature.”

The winning candidate needs to be a licensed RV driver under the age of 25, according to company prerequisites. They also need their own RV — or be willing to rent one, the company says. Applications are being accepted through September 23rd on SatelliteInternet.com.

How long could you go with no phone, TV or Internet? Do you find yourself completely lost when the power goes out?