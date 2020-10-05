NBA’s ratings woes continue

The NBA’s ratings struggles continue as the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat battle it out in this season’s Finals.

Game 1 of the series was the least-watched NBA Finals game since 1988 when the Lakers beat the Pistons in seven.

The TV Ratings For The NBA Finals Hit Another Record Low. The Numbers Are Incredibly Pathetic https://t.co/6tV8kJYdF6 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 5, 2020

Wednesday’s game netted about 7.4 million viewers. SportsProMedia.com reports the stat equates to a 45% drop in viewership and 48% drop in ratings.

Still, the NBA pulled the highest rating among non-NFL viewership.

Was it worth resuming the season only to have to compete with the NFL? Have you caught any of the series?