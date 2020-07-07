Netflix Already Getting Tips About ‘Unsolved Mysteries’ Episodes

Netflix’s Unsolved Mysteries reboot is already leading to some mysteries getting… well, solved. The show’s co-creator Terry Dunn Meurer told USA Today that he’s been getting tips from viewers, and passing the credible ones on to “the appropriate authorities”. Unsolved Mysteries is currently the top-rated Netflix show, and will release six more episodes later this year.

Have you watched the Unsolved Mysteries reboot? Did you watch the original from the 1980’s?

Netflix’s #UnsolvedMysteries reboot is already helping solve the dang mysteries https://t.co/neex5mNGzW — Ratty (@HeyRatty) July 7, 2020