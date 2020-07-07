Life

Netflix Already Getting Tips About ‘Unsolved Mysteries’ Episodes

Posted on

Netflix’s Unsolved Mysteries reboot is already leading to some mysteries getting… well, solved. The show’s co-creator Terry Dunn Meurer told USA Today that he’s been getting tips from viewers, and passing the credible ones on to “the appropriate authorities”. Unsolved Mysteries is currently the top-rated Netflix show, and will release six more episodes later this year.

Have you watched the Unsolved Mysteries reboot? Did you watch the original from the 1980’s?

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top