Netflix Already Getting Tips About ‘Unsolved Mysteries’ Episodes

Netflix’s Unsolved Mysteries reboot is already leading to some mysteries getting… well, solved. The show’s co-creator Terry Dunn Meurer told USA Today that he’s been getting tips from viewers, and passing the credible ones on to “the appropriate authorities”. Unsolved Mysteries is currently the top-rated Netflix show, and will release six more episodes later this year.
Have you watched the Unsolved Mysteries reboot? Did you watch the original from the 1980’s?
Netflix’s #UnsolvedMysteries reboot is already helping solve the dang mysteries https://t.co/neex5mNGzW
— Ratty (@HeyRatty) July 7, 2020
Me after watching #UnsolvedMysteries pic.twitter.com/4kdoHKn9qo
— Tops (@tops881) July 6, 2020
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.