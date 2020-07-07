The Cheesecake Factory Is Introducing a New Snickers Cheesecake Made on a Brownie Crust

Cheesecake and Snickers lovers, get ready for a party in your mouth. The Cheesecake Factory is introducing a new Snickers Cheesecake!

Just like Snickers, the cheesecake will consist of peanuts, caramel, nougat, and milk chocolate, but on a brownie crust. You can get this delicious mashup beginning July 30.

For each Snickers cheesecake ordered on July 30, The Cheesecake Factory will donate $1 to Feeding America. After that, 25 cents will go to Feeding America from July 31, 2020, to July 29, 2021.