Netflix Lineup for April

Better get your Caddyshack, Batman, and American Pie binge-a-thons out of the way before April 1st. The good news is we’re getting quality like Battlefield Earth, Jack White in Cold Mountain, Boss Baby and more!
Keep in mind that April is National Intern Appreciation Month, International Guitar Month, and National Fresh Celery Month. Act accordingly and get some celery, share your Netflix password with your intern (they’re broke), and learn to play the score to Life is Beautiful on your guitar!
April 1
A Sort Of Family
Along Came Polly
Bad Boys
Battlefield Earth
Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure
Big Time
Body Of Lies
Cabin Fever
Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever
Cats & Dogs
Cold Mountain
Dare To Be Wild
Deep Blue Sea
Fish People
Friday Night Lights
Jackass 2.5
Life Is Beautiful
Looney Tunes: Back In Action
Mortal Kombat
Nancy Drew
Disney’s Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest
Scarface
Seven
Sin City
Speed Racer
Terminator 3: Rise Of The Machines
The Duchess
The Family Man
The Flintstones
The Flintstones In Viva Rock Vegas
The Iron Giant
The Joel McHale Show With Joel McHale (Netflix Original)
The Lost Boys
The Queen Of The Damned
The Spy Next Door
Wakfu: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
April 2
La Piloto: Season 1
April 3
Fary Is The New Black (Netflix Original)
April 5
Behind The Curtain: Todrick Hal
Despicable Me 3
April 6
Sun Dogs (Netflix Original)
6 Balloons (Netflix Original)
Amateur (Netflix Original)
The Boss Baby: Back In Business (Netflix Original)
Fastest Car: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Troy: Fall Of A City, Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Ram Dass: Going Home (Netflix Original)
Money Heist: Part 2 (Netflix Original)
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: JAY-Z (Netflix Original)
Orbiter 9 (Netflix Original)
The 4th Company (Netflix Original)
Todo lo que sería de Lucas Lauriente (Netflix Original)
April 7
24 Hours To Live
April 9
AMO: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
April 10
Greg Davies: You Magnificent Beast (Netflix Original)
April 12
Pickpockets (Netflix Original)
April 13
Lost In Space, Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Chef’s Table: Pastry (Netflix Original)
Come Sunday (Netflix Original)
I Am Not An Easy Man (Netflix Original)
The Magic School Bus Rides Again: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
April 15
Lakeview Terrace
Seven Pounds
April 17
The Chalet: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
The Honeymoon Stand Up Special: Collection (Netflix Original)
April 18
Friend Request
Pelé
April 19
Charité: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Chasing The Dragon
April 20
Aggretsuko, Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Dope: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Dude (Netflix Original)
Kodachrome (Netflix Original)
Mercury 13 (Netflix Original)
Spy Kids: Mission Critical: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
April 21
The Letdown: Season 1
April 24
Call The Midwife: Series 6: Christmas Special 2017
Kevin James: Never Don’t Give Up
April 25
Bill Nye: Science Guy
Psychokinesis (Netflix Film)
April 27
The Week Of (Netflix Original)
3%: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Bobby Kennedy For President (Netflix Original)
Candy Jar (Netflix Original)
Holy Goalie
The Man Who Knew Infinity
The New Legends Of Monkey: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Also arriving:
Seth Rogen’s Hilarity for Charity
Jane The Virgin: Season 4
April 1
30 Days Of Night
88 Minutes
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
American Pie
American Pie 2
Apollo 13
Batman
Batman & Robin
Batman Forever
Batman Returns
Caddyshack
Charlie And The Chocolate Factory
Cool Runnings
Death Sentence
Dolphin Tale
Eagle Vs. Shark
John Mulaney: New In Town
Never Let Me Go
Set Up
Small Soldiers
The Dukes Of Hazzard
The Men Who Stare At Goats
The Pursuit Of Happyness
The Shawshank Redemption
The Whole Nine Yards
Wild Wild West
April 3
Starry Eyes
April 5
The Hallow
The Nightingale
April 12
The Emperor’s New Clothes
April 15
Happy Tree Friends
Leap Year
April 16
Son Of God
April 17
Z Storm
April 20
The Exorcism Of Molly Hartley
April 21
The Prestige
April 22
Exit Through The Gift Shop
April 26
Kung Fu Panda 3
April 27
Begin Again
