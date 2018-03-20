Netflix Lineup for April

These shows won’t watch themselves!

Better get your Caddyshack, Batman, and American Pie binge-a-thons out of the way before April 1st. The good news is we’re getting quality like Battlefield Earth, Jack White in Cold Mountain, Boss Baby and more!

Keep in mind that April is National Intern Appreciation Month, International Guitar Month, and National Fresh Celery Month. Act accordingly and get some celery, share your Netflix password with your intern (they’re broke), and learn to play the score to Life is Beautiful on your guitar!

April 1

A Sort Of Family

Along Came Polly

Bad Boys

Battlefield Earth

Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure

Big Time

Body Of Lies

Cabin Fever

Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever

Cats & Dogs

Cold Mountain

Dare To Be Wild

Deep Blue Sea

Fish People

Friday Night Lights

Jackass 2.5

Life Is Beautiful

Looney Tunes: Back In Action

Mortal Kombat

Nancy Drew

Disney’s Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest

Scarface

Seven

Sin City

Speed Racer

Terminator 3: Rise Of The Machines

The Duchess

The Family Man

The Flintstones

The Flintstones In Viva Rock Vegas

The Iron Giant

The Joel McHale Show With Joel McHale (Netflix Original)

The Lost Boys

The Queen Of The Damned

The Spy Next Door

Wakfu: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

April 2

La Piloto: Season 1

April 3

Fary Is The New Black (Netflix Original)

April 5

Behind The Curtain: Todrick Hal

Despicable Me 3

April 6

Sun Dogs (Netflix Original)

6 Balloons (Netflix Original)

Amateur (Netflix Original)

The Boss Baby: Back In Business (Netflix Original)

Fastest Car: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Troy: Fall Of A City, Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Ram Dass: Going Home (Netflix Original)

Money Heist: Part 2 (Netflix Original)

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: JAY-Z (Netflix Original)

Orbiter 9 (Netflix Original)

The 4th Company (Netflix Original)

Todo lo que sería de Lucas Lauriente (Netflix Original)

April 7

24 Hours To Live

April 9

AMO: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

April 10

Greg Davies: You Magnificent Beast (Netflix Original)

April 12

Pickpockets (Netflix Original)

April 13

Lost In Space, Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Chef’s Table: Pastry (Netflix Original)

Come Sunday (Netflix Original)

I Am Not An Easy Man (Netflix Original)

The Magic School Bus Rides Again: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

April 15

Lakeview Terrace

Seven Pounds

April 17

The Chalet: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

The Honeymoon Stand Up Special: Collection (Netflix Original)

April 18

Friend Request

Pelé

April 19

Charité: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Chasing The Dragon

April 20

Aggretsuko, Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Dope: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Dude (Netflix Original)

Kodachrome (Netflix Original)

Mercury 13 (Netflix Original)

Spy Kids: Mission Critical: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

April 21

The Letdown: Season 1

April 24

Call The Midwife: Series 6: Christmas Special 2017

Kevin James: Never Don’t Give Up

April 25

Bill Nye: Science Guy

Psychokinesis (Netflix Film)

April 27

The Week Of (Netflix Original)

3%: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Bobby Kennedy For President (Netflix Original)

Candy Jar (Netflix Original)

Holy Goalie

The Man Who Knew Infinity

The New Legends Of Monkey: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Also arriving:

Seth Rogen’s Hilarity for Charity

Jane The Virgin: Season 4

April 1

30 Days Of Night

88 Minutes

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

American Pie

American Pie 2

Apollo 13

Batman

Batman & Robin

Batman Forever

Batman Returns

Caddyshack

Charlie And The Chocolate Factory

Cool Runnings

Death Sentence

Dolphin Tale

Eagle Vs. Shark

John Mulaney: New In Town

Never Let Me Go

Set Up

Small Soldiers

The Dukes Of Hazzard

The Men Who Stare At Goats

The Pursuit Of Happyness

The Shawshank Redemption

The Whole Nine Yards

Wild Wild West

April 3

Starry Eyes

April 5

The Hallow

The Nightingale

April 12

The Emperor’s New Clothes

April 15

Happy Tree Friends

Leap Year

April 16

Son Of God

April 17

Z Storm

April 20

The Exorcism Of Molly Hartley

April 21

The Prestige

April 22

Exit Through The Gift Shop

April 26

Kung Fu Panda 3

April 27

Begin Again