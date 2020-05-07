Neve Campbell Confirms She’s ‘Having Conversations’ About ‘Scream 5’!

The movie “Scream 5” is in the works. During a recent interview, Neve Campbell who plays Sidney in the films confirmed that conversations have been had about her appearing in the movie. Initially, she said she was apprehensive about the idea. I had originally been apprehensive about doing another Scream without Wes Craven because he was such a genius and he is the reason they are what they are but the directors have come to me with such a great appreciation for Wes’s work and they want to honor it. Neve has not officially signed on yet, they were working out the details when COVID-19 hit.

