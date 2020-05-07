Evander Holyfield, 57, Announces Comeback

Less than a week after Mike Tyson revealed he’s training for a comeback, former heavyweight champ Evander Holyfield has also announced plans to come out of retirement. “I’d like to announce that I will be making a comeback to the ring,” the 57-year-old tells TMZ. “The champ is back.” Holyfield, who hasn’t stepped foot in a boxing ring in nine years, says his plan is to fight in exhibition matches to raise money for the “Unite for Our Fight” campaign, which helps provide students resources for emotional development and education.

Holyfield retired from boxing with an impressive record of 44-10-2 — and two of those victories were against Tyson, who’s now 53. Although Tyson bit off part of Holyfield’s ear in a 1997 match, the two have reportedly made amends and are now friends.