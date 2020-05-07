Life

Tipping In The Middle Of The Coronavirus Pandemic

Posted on

Those of us who can’t work from home are out on the frontlines providing services to keep our lives from being further interrupted. With the risk to their own health at stake, it goes without saying that tipping should be the norm during this pandemic. According to Heidi Carrico at Gig Workers Collective, if you’re ordering delivery, you should up the amount to 20% or better. Before the outbreak, 10-15% was the norm. Peggy Newfield, president of the American School of Protocol, feels plumbers and electricians should get $10-15, but if it’s an emergency call, you might want to go with a little more.

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top