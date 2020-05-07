2.6 Million Gallons Of Beer Poured Down Drain In France

It’s a sad day for beer drinkers in France. With restaurants closed due to the coronavirus outbreak, the breweries are forced to dump their stocks.

The Union for French Breweries (Brasseurs de France) announced that 2.6 million gallons sitting in unpasteurized barrels must be poured down the drain.

France will discard 10 million litres of beer — four Olympic-sized swimming pools full — due to expire, undrunk, with consumers in coronavirus lockdown, the national brewers' association said

https://t.co/A9ir8EE4iQ — AFP news agency (@AFP) May 6, 2020

People locked down at home have also switched to more economical bottles of wine and champagne. According to Forbes, Brasseurs de France wants the government to help prop up the industry, which has reportedly seen a quarter of breweries close, and 70% report losses of up to half their revenue.

Let’s not let this happen to use. Beer drinkers, unite! Support your local brewery and drink up!