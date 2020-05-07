William Shatner Speaks Out Against Police Who Drew Guns On Star Wars Cosplayer

A Canadian police officer who pulled a gun on a cosplayer celebrating May the 4th has brought on the ire of William Shatner. Dressed as a Star Wars Storm Trooper, complete with replica blaster, cops in Lethbridge, Alberta rolled up to the Coco Vanilla Galactic Cantina with their weapons drawn.

Captain’s Log Stardate 49: Sending my contempt this morning to the @lethpolice of Alberta, Canada & @LPSChief1. Rifles drawn for a plastic toy Cosplayer? Didn’t comply right away? Are you blind Chief? Watch the video to see how quickly she complied. This cannot be covered up. 😤 https://t.co/b5bmllyfMU — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) May 6, 2020

Taking to Twitter announcing his “contempt,” the Star Trek icon wrote, “Rifles drawn for a plastic toy Cosplayer? Didn’t comply right away? Are you blind Chief? Watch the video to see how quickly she complied. This cannot be covered up.” While someone tried defending the actions of the police, Shatner doubled down, adding, “If he couldn’t see it was a toy he should retire, yet they continued and slammed her to the ground and bloodied her nose.”