Elon Musk And Grimes Can’t Name Their Baby X Æ A-12

Elon Musk and Grimes attempt to be “too cool for the room” has hit a roadblock. The couple named their newborn baby boy X Æ A-12. In California, that’s a no-go. The Department of Public Health Vital Records office in Los Angeles told TMZ that it is illegal under California law to have symbols or numbers in a name. The name must consist of the letters A through Z. Apostrophes in a name like O’Connor are acceptable. Whatever they call the kid, it has to be different on the birth certificate.

