New Homeowners Find Two-Way Mirror, Video Hookup In New Home

An Arizona family moved into a new home, only to make a disturbing discovery left behind by the previous owner.

Annabell Mickelson says a suspicious-looking mirror in the bathroom turned out to be a two-way mirror with a hidden area behind it. Inside they found wiring to hook up video equipment. The owners say they knew the home had a “reputation for being a party house”, but still weren’t prepared for their discovery.

The video of their discovery has already been viewed more than 2.6 million times on TikTok. The family plans to take out everything and use the area as a pantry.

What’s the strangest thing you’ve ever found after moving into a new home?