Steve Martin Has ‘Good News/Bad News’ About Getting Vaccinated

Steve Martin tweeted on Sunday about his experience with receiving a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

He said he has good news and bad news about the vaccine.

The good news, he said, is that it was an easy and smooth process. He signed up online in New York and waited in line at the Javitts Center.
He said the bad news is he was able to get the vaccine because he is 75 years old.

