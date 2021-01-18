Steve Martin Has ‘Good News/Bad News’ About Getting Vaccinated

Steve Martin tweeted on Sunday about his experience with receiving a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

He said he has good news and bad news about the vaccine.

Good news/Bad news. Good news: I just got vaccinated! Bad news: I got it because I’m 75. Ha! The operation in NYC was smooth as silk (sorry about the cliché @BCDreyer!) and hosted to perfection by the US Army and National Guard. Thank you all, and thank you science. — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) January 17, 2021

The good news, he said, is that it was an easy and smooth process. He signed up online in New York and waited in line at the Javitts Center.

He said the bad news is he was able to get the vaccine because he is 75 years old.

Have you signed up yet to receive the COVID-19 vaccine?