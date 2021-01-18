Man Fined $270 For Violating Lockdown – To Play ‘Pokemon Go’

A UK man has been fined $270 for violating lockdown rules – by leaving the house to play Pokemon Go.
Police say the man traveled from Bedworth to Kenilworth to try and capture some digital critters – breaking rules that only permit people to leave their homes with “a reasonable excuse.”
A police spokeswoman reminded locals that “Everyone has a part to play in ensuring they slow the spread of the virus”.
How often do you leave the house in a week? Did you know people were still playing Pokemon Go?
