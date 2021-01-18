Smartwatches May Detect the Signs of COVID-19 Before You Know You’re Sick

Researchers from Mount Sinai have found Apple Watch can detect small changes to a user’s heartbeat.
The change in heartbeat may indicate a person has coronavirus up to a week before they feel sick.
New studies show how Apple Watch can help detect COVID-19 prior to symptoms and testing https://t.co/21Sd1QThVB by @ChanceHMiller
— 9to5Mac.com (@9to5mac) January 16, 2021
The PGA Tour started using the technology and it may have helped player, Nick Watney detect he was positive for COVID-19.
How do you feel about this technology?
