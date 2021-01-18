When Might $1,400 Stimulus Checks Arrive?

The incoming Biden administration will be pushing for a third round of stimulus checks – this time for $1,400. But analysts are split on when that money might arrive in your bank account.

Congressional leaders say the stimulus will be their ‘top priority’ and could move forward this week – which could mean checks going out sometime in February if things go smoothly.

Third stimulus check: When could you get a $1,400 check? https://t.co/aIX229u4va — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 18, 2021

However, some analysts think the $2 trillion bill will see a lot of pushback from Republicans, and say it could April – or longer – before the payments are approved.

How important are these stimulus payments for keeping American households afloat? Will another round be necessary even after the $1,400 is approved?