New Inductees Into The Toy Hall Of Fame

The Toy Hall of Fame has announced new honorees. Congratulations to coloring books, Matchbox cars, and Magic: The Gathering. Other finalists that missed the cut included Care Bears, Jenga, My Little Pony, and Nerf Blasters. The Museum of Play is located in Rochester, NY and you can see all of the inductees there…or in your local toy aisle.

Wizards of the Coast, of Renton, introduced Magic: The Gathering in 1993 and quickly had trouble meeting demand. Today, the game and two other toys were inducted into the National Toy Hall of Fame. https://t.co/9o4TqmCoMT @wizards_magic — The Seattle Times (@seattletimes) November 7, 2019