Life

New Inductees Into The Toy Hall Of Fame

Posted on

The Toy Hall of Fame has announced new honorees. Congratulations to coloring books, Matchbox cars, and Magic: The Gathering. Other finalists that missed the cut included Care Bears, Jenga, My Little Pony, and Nerf Blasters. The Museum of Play is located in Rochester, NY and you can see all of the inductees there…or in your local toy aisle.

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top