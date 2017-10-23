Podcast | Let’s Go Eat Show: Larry and Betsy West

Larry West and Bill have known each other for over 40 years.

They went to college together. They are both ‘theatre people.’ Larry has written a new play, starring his wife, Betsy West, called “The Weyward Sisters” opening on Nov 3rd at the Rose Wagner in Salt Lake. In the play, “Leandra, Skye, and Fioon are witches . . . good witches, but witches nevertheless. They have been hired by Thomas Middleton to perform in a new play called MACBETH, that he’s written in tandem with a playwright known to the witches as The Brad, aka Shakespeare. Before and after each scene in which they are featured, we see the ‘weyward’ (weird) sisters in their dressing room-the here and now. Not completely savvy to a theatre world-the out there-these three weird sisters grapple with how they fit into the fabric of the play . . . how they contribute to the telling of Macbeth’s story . . . and if they should somehow alter the final conclusion.”