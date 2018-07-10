New Ohio Theme Park Will Be Bigger Than Disneyland

Sorry, Mouse!

A new $2 billion theme park is being built in Ohio that developers say will be bigger than Disneyland.

Some of the attractions planned for “Planet Oasis” include indoor skydiving, an indoor water park, and a saltwater lake and beach.

The keyword for Planet Oasis appears to be “experiential”, with CEO David Glimcher promising “experiential bars, experiential restaurants, experiential entertainment”. Construction on the 350-acre facility begins in December.

In comparison, Disneyland is about 85 acres, which is soon to be 100 when Star Wars Land is added. Walt Disney World Resort is 33,000 acres, with about 1,100 of that dedicated to the actual four parks.