Life

New Orleans Superdome Roof Catches Fire During Cleaning

Posted on

A glance at the New Orleans skyline on Tuesday afternoon would have revealed black smoke pouring out of the Superdome after the roof caught fire during a cleaning operation.

Firefighters were called to the scene around 1 pm and quickly brought the fire under control.

Officials say the fire started while crews were power-washing the roof to prepare it for painting.

No major damage was done to the building, officials say.

Which do you prefer – open-air stadiums or domes?

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top