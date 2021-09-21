New Orleans Superdome Roof Catches Fire During Cleaning

A glance at the New Orleans skyline on Tuesday afternoon would have revealed black smoke pouring out of the Superdome after the roof caught fire during a cleaning operation.
Firefighters were called to the scene around 1 pm and quickly brought the fire under control.
Officials say the fire started while crews were power-washing the roof to prepare it for painting.
NEW VIDEO: Here is a look at the smoke earlier at the Caesar's Superdome. It has since settled down. >> https://t.co/HDjk8H7UtJ pic.twitter.com/QCY8f216YK
No major damage was done to the building, officials say.
