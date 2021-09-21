This Is The Most Caffeinated City In The U.S., New Study Says

According to a new study by Zoma Sleep, the most caffeinated city in the United States is San Francisco.

There is one coffee shop for every 1,641 residents with a total of 528 coffeehouses.

Coming in second is Portland, Oregon with 368 coffee shops, which is one for every 1,785 residents.

Rounding out the top 5 is Honolulu, Seattle, and Orlando.

You can check out the full list at Eat This, Not That.

Do you live in one of the top 5 most caffeinated cities? How many cups of coffee do you drink each day?