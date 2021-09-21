This Is The Most Caffeinated City In The U.S., New Study Says

According to a new study by Zoma Sleep, the most caffeinated city in the United States is San Francisco.
There is one coffee shop for every 1,641 residents with a total of 528 coffeehouses.
Coming in second is Portland, Oregon with 368 coffee shops, which is one for every 1,785 residents.
Rounding out the top 5 is Honolulu, Seattle, and Orlando.
You can check out the full list at Eat This, Not That.
Do you live in one of the top 5 most caffeinated cities? How many cups of coffee do you drink each day?
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.