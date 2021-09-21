PBR Will Pay You To Put Up Beer Ads In Your Home

Pabst Blue Ribbon is taking its advertising campaign to the next level.

The popular beer brand’s new campaign, “In-Home Advertising”, offers payment to those who are willing to decorate their house with PBR items.

The PBR merchandise includes things like shower curtains, tablecloths, refrigerator stickers, etc.

Once your house is set up with the PBR branded merch, you take a photo and send it in and in turn, PBR will cut you a check.

We love you guys and want to make you very rich. Introducing our newest money making scheme, IN HOME ADVERTISING. Get paid real money to put our ads in your home! https://t.co/Z8TKyDaqLE pic.twitter.com/GPLF6euSiB — Pabst Blue Ribbon (@PabstBlueRibbon) September 21, 2021

Would you be willing to put up PBR beer ads around your house for money? Do you know someone this would be perfect for?