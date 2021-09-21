Marvel Studios has hinted at making a name change to one of its very popular franchises.

They are considering dropping ‘men’ from X-Men.

The reason is the title is not inclusive enough.

Marvel Studios May Drop The ‘Men’ From X-Men https://t.co/gijv32iPGp — ComicBookRumors (@ComicBookRumors) September 21, 2021

One of the Presidents at Marvel Studios said I don’t know where the future is going. It’s funny that people call it the ‘X-Men’ there’s a lot of female superheroes in that X-Men group so it’s outdated.

If they changed it to ‘X’ would that be fine? How do you feel about the thought of changing it? How do you think the change would be viewed across the world?