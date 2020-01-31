New Top 50 Video Games List

There’s a different kind of top 50 video game list out. This one is stacked by player reviews compiled by Metacritic. The top 5: 5. Super Mario Galaxy; 4. SoulCalibur; 3. Grand Theft Auto IV; 2. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2; 1. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. On the other end of the list: Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 was No. 49 followed by God of War at No. 50. All Top 50 games had a review score of 94 out of 100 or higher. Business Insider has the complete list.

Subscribe to X96's News! Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.