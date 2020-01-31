New Top 50 Video Games List

There’s a different kind of top 50 video game list out. This one is stacked by player reviews compiled by Metacritic. The top 5: 5. Super Mario Galaxy; 4. SoulCalibur; 3. Grand Theft Auto IV; 2. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2; 1. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. On the other end of the list: Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 was No. 49 followed by God of War at No. 50. All Top 50 games had a review score of 94 out of 100 or higher. Business Insider has the complete list.
The 50 best video games of all time, according to critics https://t.co/gocNzOa63d #market #idea pic.twitter.com/h8EVZ30f9p
— HP Targeting, Inc. (@HPTarget) January 31, 2020
