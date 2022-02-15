New Trailer for ‘Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers’ Film!

Disney has just shared our first look at the ‘Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers’ movie!
The trailer sets up the film in an ‘E! True Hollywood Story,’ explaining a falling out between the show’s cast.
The hybrid live-action/animated adventure eventually reunites the pair after one of their former castmates goes missing.
John Mulaney portrays Chip, who is traditionally drawn while Andy Samberg plays a computer-animated Dale.
‘Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers’ debuts on Disney+ on May 20!
‘Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers’ Trailer: First Look At John Mulaney & Andy Samberg In Disney+’s Hybrid Live-Action CG-Animated Movie https://t.co/XG6UHlKSED
— Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) February 15, 2022
Did you have a favorite character from the show? What other shows did you watch during the ‘Disney Afternoon’ block?
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.