New Trailer for ‘Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers’ Film!

Disney has just shared our first look at the ‘Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers’ movie!

The trailer sets up the film in an ‘E! True Hollywood Story,’ explaining a falling out between the show’s cast.

The hybrid live-action/animated adventure eventually reunites the pair after one of their former castmates goes missing.

John Mulaney portrays Chip, who is traditionally drawn while Andy Samberg plays a computer-animated Dale.

‘Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers’ debuts on Disney+ on May 20!

‘Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers’ Trailer: First Look At John Mulaney & Andy Samberg In Disney+’s Hybrid Live-Action CG-Animated Movie https://t.co/XG6UHlKSED — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) February 15, 2022

Did you have a favorite character from the show? What other shows did you watch during the ‘Disney Afternoon’ block?