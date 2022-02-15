Grubhub Expands Grubhub Goods Nationwide

Shutterstock

Delivery service Grubhub will now be offering its ‘Grubhub Goods’ nationwide!

The expansion is in collaboration with 7-Eleven and will give customers a chance to order their favorite convenience store products like they would with any restaurant.

This means if you have a particular snack craving or personal product need, it will be much easier to order through Grubhub.

Grubhub expands its 'Grubhub Goods' convenience offering nationwide https://t.co/jXfJxnXT9Y by @aiishamalik1 — TechCrunch (@TechCrunch) February 15, 2022

The service will be available on-demand in 3 thousand Grubhub Good locations.

Do you ever just want snacks from a convenience store instead of a meal? Will you be using Grubhub Goods?