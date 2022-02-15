Life

Grubhub Expands Grubhub Goods Nationwide

Delivery service Grubhub will now be offering its ‘Grubhub Goods’ nationwide!

The expansion is in collaboration with 7-Eleven and will give customers a chance to order their favorite convenience store products like they would with any restaurant.

This means if you have a particular snack craving or personal product need, it will be much easier to order through Grubhub.

The service will be available on-demand in 3 thousand Grubhub Good locations.

Do you ever just want snacks from a convenience store instead of a meal? Will you be using Grubhub Goods?

