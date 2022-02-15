5 of America’s Unhealthiest Habits

Shutterstock

According to Eat This, Not That!, these are five of the unhealthiest habits in America right now.

Consuming too much sugar, especially sweetened drinks like juice and soda. The American Heart Association recommends no more than 6-8 teaspoons a day, Americans consume about 15.

Smoking. 2021 marked the first time in 20 years that cigarette sales increased. “Overall, cigarette smoking is still the No. 1 preventable cause of death in America.”

Not getting enough sleep. According to the National Sleep Foundation, you should be getting seven to nine hours every night.

Unfortunately, there are plenty of fake "healthy" foods out there.

Sitting for too long. Adults should be receiving at least 150-minutes of activity per week.

Finally, Stress. Having too much stress weakens your immune system which can lead to a number of issues including disease, high blood pressure, and obesity.

