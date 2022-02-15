Life

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ takes Down ‘Avatar’ to Become Third-Biggest Movie Ever at Domestic Box Office

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” has become the third highest-grossing film in American box office history

James Cameron’s Avatar grossed $760.5 million and as of this week, Spider-Man: No Way Home has brought in $769.5 million since its opening in December.

The Force Awakens and Avengers: Endgame take the top two spots.

What is your favorite Marvel movie? Have you seen Spider-Man: No Way Home? Do you think it should be in this top spot?

