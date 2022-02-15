‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ takes Down ‘Avatar’ to Become Third-Biggest Movie Ever at Domestic Box Office

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” has become the third highest-grossing film in American box office history

James Cameron’s Avatar grossed $760.5 million and as of this week, Spider-Man: No Way Home has brought in $769.5 million since its opening in December.

NEW: ‘#SpiderMan: No Way Home’ is still smashing records at the U.S. box office. 🏆🎟 Details: https://t.co/kAfxCJglXl pic.twitter.com/j4WlWIh9Oy — Complex Pop Culture (@ComplexPop) February 15, 2022

The Force Awakens and Avengers: Endgame take the top two spots.

