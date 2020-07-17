News Anchor Loses Tooth During Live Broadcast

The true mark of a professional broadcaster is the ability to carry on in the face of anything. Including when it’s happening to your own face. During Wednesday morning’s TV newscast, Marichka Padalko had her tooth fall out while in the middle of reading her report. The Ukrainian anchor managed to catch it and not miss a beat.

Sharing video of the moment to Instagram, Padalko joked in the caption, “This is probably my most curious experience in twenty years as a presenter. Live broadcasting is wonderful because it is always unpredictable.”