Giant Flying Ant Swarm Visible From Space

A swarm of flying ants big enough to be visible from space – yep, sounds like exactly what to expect in 2020. The 50-mile-wide ant swarm has been making its way across the UK’s southeast coast. The insect cloud is so massive it shows up on weather radar. Experts say a ‘mass emergence’ of flying ants can happen on certain warm, humid days, as males and new queens leave the colony to mate. Did you have ’50-mile ant swarm’ circled on your 2020 bingo card?

