Life

Giant Flying Ant Swarm Visible From Space

Posted on

A swarm of flying ants big enough to be visible from space – yep, sounds like exactly what to expect in 2020. The 50-mile-wide ant swarm has been making its way across the UK’s southeast coast.  The insect cloud is so massive it shows up on weather radar. Experts say a ‘mass emergence’ of flying ants can happen on certain warm, humid days, as males and new queens leave the colony to mate. Did you have ’50-mile ant swarm’ circled on your 2020 bingo card? 

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top