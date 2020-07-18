Win Tickets & Raid Merch at Blue October’s Live Stream Concert!

BLUE OCTOBER: LIVE STREAM CONCERT
JULY 25TH at Your Home!
X96 knows that you NEED a concert in your life, well EUEREKA! Blue October is doing a LIVE CONCERT Online on July 25th! That’s right you will be able to go to an ACTUAL concert from your living room! Enter Below for your chance to win a Live Streaming Concert Pass and qualify to Raid Blue October’s Online Merch Closet
Get Your Concert Passes HERE!
ENTER BELOW FOR YOUR CHANCE TO RAID THEIR ONLINE MERCH CLOSET!
