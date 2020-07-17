Jim Carrey Says He Inherited Rodney Dangerfield’s ‘Pot Pipe’

Jim Carrey says he’s in possession of a truly legendary comedy artifact – Rodney Dangerfield’s weed pipe. On Thursday night’s episode of The Tonight Show, Carrey told Jimmy Fallon about touring with Dangerfield in his early days as a comedian. After his death in 2004, Dangerfield’s widow Joan sent Carrey a box of mementos including “his favorite shirt and his pot pipe”, which Carrey said “pretty much the grail. Rodney’s pot pipe is the grail.”

