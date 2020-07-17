Change Crisis Hits More Stores

Stores like Walmart and CVS are joining the growing list of retailers that prefer for you to pay with a debit card right now. The reason? The U.S. is experiencing a nationwide coin shortage. The pandemic stopped the flow of nickels, dimes, and quarters at businesses so the coins aren’t in circulation as much.

Coins have been in short supply around the U.S. during the coronavirus pandemic. Major corporations like Walmart and Kroger are feeling the effects. https://t.co/RHLMCx3Gvh — Morning Edition (@MorningEdition) July 17, 2020

Walmart and CVS are asking customers to pay with a card or with correct change if they can. Kroger stores have already been doing this. The grocery chain is also giving customers an option to put the change on a loyalty card for future use.