“The Falcon And The Winter Soldier” Delayed On Disney +

We’ll have to wait a while longer for some new Marvel content. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was scheduled to debut on Disney Plus in August. The pandemic put a halt to those plans. The show has been removed from the schedule for the time being. According to reports, there are only 9 days of filming left. Hopefully, there will be a good time soon to finish up so the MCU extension can be ready to stream.

