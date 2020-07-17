“The Falcon And The Winter Soldier” Delayed On Disney +

We’ll have to wait a while longer for some new Marvel content. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was scheduled to debut on Disney Plus in August. The pandemic put a halt to those plans. The show has been removed from the schedule for the time being. According to reports, there are only 9 days of filming left. Hopefully, there will be a good time soon to finish up so the MCU extension can be ready to stream.
#TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier No Longer Releasing On Disney+ In Augusthttps://t.co/DMxmrCHXvI pic.twitter.com/wx7arNnrHg
— Screen Rant (@screenrant) July 16, 2020
