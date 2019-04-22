Nicolas Cage’s 4-Day Wife Wants Spousal Support

Nicolas Cage was married to Erika Koike for less than a week. She wants to get paid! Cage filed for an annulment last month just four days after he wed Koike. He said he “reacted on impulse” by getting married and said the wedding was based on fraud. Koike agrees that she and Cage aren’t compatible but it shouldn’t be an annulment, it should be a divorce. That would qualify for spousal support. Koike claims she lost out on career opportunities during her relationship with Cage. They have been together since April 2018. She is also seeing reimbursement of legal fees.

