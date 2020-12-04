No Joke: Adam Sandler Is A Gigantic Hit On Netflix

Without a doubt, most of us have spent A LOT of time binging shows and movies on Netflix since the pandemic started — and apparently, the ones starring Adam Sandler are high on our lists.

According to Variety, viewers have watched two billion hours of Adam Sandler flicks on Netflix, with Hubie Halloween proving to the streaming giant’s most popular original movie in the U.S. for 2020.

Think about it this way: two billion hours adds up to about 228,310 years.

Sandler also dominated Netflix last year, with his comedy Murder Mystery having been Netflix’s most-watched movie of 2019.

What’s your favorite Adam Sandler movie or your favorite line from him in a movie?