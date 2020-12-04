Can Your Employer Force You To Get A COVID-19 Vaccine?

The first COVID-19 vaccines will hopefully be available later this month. But can employers make vaccines mandatory for their workers?
Turns out the answer is yes – in most cases, a business can require its employees to be vaccinated to protect the health of customers and other workers. Some industries, like health care, already have vaccine requirements.
However, some situations – like disability or religious opposition – are protected by law.
Do you think it’s right for an employer to require vaccines, or fire someone who won’t get one?
