Can Your Employer Force You To Get A COVID-19 Vaccine?

The first COVID-19 vaccines will hopefully be available later this month. But can employers make vaccines mandatory for their workers?

Turns out the answer is yes – in most cases, a business can require its employees to be vaccinated to protect the health of customers and other workers. Some industries, like health care, already have vaccine requirements.

Health experts are saying #COVIDー19 vaccines could make their way to the Mahoning Valley as soon as December 15. With that on the horizon, could employers and schools make getting the COVID-19 vaccine required? https://t.co/ZkYAPNwUh6 — Samone Blair (@SamoneBlair) December 4, 2020

However, some situations – like disability or religious opposition – are protected by law.

Do you think it’s right for an employer to require vaccines, or fire someone who won’t get one?