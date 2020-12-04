Taste Testing: Arby’s Is Trying Out Boneless Buffalo Wings + Crinkle Fries

Arby’s is trying to step up the buffalo wings game.
Over the next couple of months, the fast-food chain is testing out boneless buffalo wings and crinkle fries at some locations around the country along with either classic buffalo or hot honey sauce.
DelishDotCom: Arby’s Is Testing Boneless Buffalo Wings And Crinkle Fries So They Really Do Have ALL The Meats https://t.co/tDTI0wLREN
— Tiffany Revere (@tiffanyrevere) December 4, 2020
The fries also come with ranch for maximum dipping possibilities.
What are the absolute best buffalo wings you’ve ever had?
