Proposal For COVID-19 Vaccine: $1,500 Stimulus Check For People To Get Shot

A former presidential candidate has a plan to get Americans to take the coronavirus vaccine: Pay them $1,500.

U.S. Rep. John Delaney told CNBC, “The faster we get 75% of this country vaccinated, the faster we end COVID and the sooner everything returns to normal.”

A recent Gallop poll found 42% of Americans would not agree to get a vaccine approved by the FDA, citing the rushed timeline and worries about its safety.

What do you think of the idea? If you are undecided about getting the vaccine, would money help sway you?