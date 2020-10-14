Odds of a Vegas Super Bowl?

The NFL is mulling the idea of moving Super Bowl LVIII to Sin City.
It isn’t like the league is simply backing out for brighter lighters following the Raiders move to Vegas.
The new 17 game schedule has created a conflict with Mardi Gras.
The @NFL is reimagining the 2021 Pro Bowl, and the 2022 Pro Bowl has been awarded to Las Vegas and @AllegiantStadm » https://t.co/RewdZjCMaB pic.twitter.com/ckKY50w9U7
— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) October 14, 2020
ESPN reports New Orleans will now host the game in 2025.
Would a Vegas Super Bowl command even more money? Which other cities would be great contenders?
