Ohio Man Gives Everything Up But Beer For Lent

For this year’s Lenten season, an Ohio man has decided to sacrifice eating all solid foods, allowing himself to only drink beer. Fortunately, Del Hall has church history on his side for the choice. The former Army veteran says he’s up for the challenge, having previously run marathons and taken part in a water-only fast.

Taking a page from 17th-century monks, Hall will only drink beer for the entire period, noting, “They would call doppelbock liquid bread and basically it would sustain them through the 46 days of Lent.” Hall will keep his doctor in the loop while embarking on his journey, which he’s also sharing on his social media.

