Couple Gets Randy, Arrested On Bus

A British couple started off a whirlwind of a relationship last week, going from strangers to lovers to cellmates in just a few hours.

The pair had met less than a half day earlier while waiting to catch a long haul bus between Blackpool and Plymouth.

Allegedly sometime after 10 pm, the couple stripped off their clothes and started having sex, in full view of the other passengers. Police caught up to the bus along the highway, arresting the 32-year-old woman and 29-year-old man on the side of the road, taking them into custody.

What’s your take: “free show” or “no one wants to see that”?

