Your Love of Burritos Could Win You $500

We know you can never really measure your love for burritos, but Chipotle is certainly making it worthwhile to check out their new loyalty program. Beginning Tuesday through Friday at 11:59, the burrito chain is giving away $250,000 in cash rewards via Venmo to roughly 25,000 customers. Cash rewards could vary between $1 and $500.

If you wanna win some green for your guac order, just send your phone number linked to your Venmo account to ChipotleRewardMe.com. In around 24 hours, you could receive a payment from Chipotle to your Venmo account. You’ll also get free chips and guac with your first Chipotle order through Venmo.

Miracles do happen pic.twitter.com/omccw9IzZH — Eric Benitez (@EBeneetz) March 12, 2019