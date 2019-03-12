Corey O’Brien’s Concert and Event Calendar | Week of March 13th

Every Wednesday morning at 9, Corey O’Brien (x96, 7p to midnight) joins Radio From Hell to keep your life from passing you by.

• William Ryan Key of Yellowcard at Urban Lounge

For many years you heard his voice on X96 with his former band, Yellowcard. Yellowcard ended in 2017 after 10 albums, but you can’t keep a good Ryan down.

• M. Doughty at The State Room

Seems it’s an evening of performance from people who used to be in other bands, though from what I recall in an interview with Mr. Doughty, he really didn’t enjoy his time with Soul Coughing. I did. Either way, he is playing Soul Coughing’s “Ruby Vroom” in its entirety for the 25th anniversary of the album. Good times.

• Zoo Just For You at Hogle Zoo

Not everything we do needs to be a concert. Sometimes there are things that are just really cool. “Zoo Just For You” has been developed specifically for students ages 6-21 with special needs, according to the Hogle’s website. It’s a really awesome way to get close to the animal, and this case the bug and animals without backbones, kingdom. “Find out what makes bugs “tick” in this hands-on experience at the Zoo! Meet animals without backbones and learn about the diversity of invertebrate life. The class includes a short instructional time with pictures, animal artifacts, live animals, interactive play, and guided short visit in the Zoo for the student and an accompanying adult.”

• Wine Glass Painting at Zest

You’ve painted canvass, nails, your house, and now you can finally paint something you’ll enjoy every time you chillin’ with Hoda in the morning! “In this 1.5-hour class, you will hand paint a design on a wine glass guided by an instructor from Le Painted Grape. All painting supplies and wine glass included. Wine and food available for extra purchase from the venue. No outside food or drink. We teach you.” Note, this is a 21+ activity.

• Adopt a Vintage Pet at Best Friends Animal Society of Utah

Sure, kittens and puppies are cute but they are a lot of work. Besides, there are a lot of animals that have been around a while, have seen somethings, and will love you for giving them a home and your companionship. If you adopt a dog or a cat that is four months or older, Best Friends Animal Society will wave adoption fees. On top of that, “Plus, each adopter will receive a $5 OFF coupon towards iconoCLAD‘s hip vintage and new clothing to rock with their new pet!” Do it!

• International Sportsman’s Expo at Mountain America Expo Center

Camping, fishing, hunting, Sasquatch tracking! We have it all in Utah and to do it right, you need the gear because let’s face it, you’re no Jeremiah Johnson. Runs through Sunday!

• Bob Saget at Wiseguys

Oh, we know Bob from so many things: Full House, American’s Funniest Home Videos, Dumb and Dumber To, so we should be honored that he’s coming to spend time with us. And we are. Shows are on Friday and Saturday night.

• St. Patrick’s Day Officially Begins

Piper Down, Murphy’s, Green Pig will no doubt be kicking off the green weekend as will every place that can pour pints and get rid of all the green beads they weren’t able to dish out on Mari Gras. Amateur weekend BEGINS! Remember to get a DD, Uber, Lyft, your mother, a taxi to get you there and back safely.

• Citizen Cope at The Depot

Experience a night with Citizen Cope when he brings his Heroin and Helicopters Tour with guest David Ramirez. 21+ Show

• The Aces at The Complex

Utah’s very own The Aces with Waiting For You and Tishmal. Doors at 7 pm.

• Cypress Hill and Hollywood Undead at The Depot

The West Coast High Tour rolls into and lights up The Depot for this 21 and over show. Oh, I almost forgot, Xzibit is going to pimp your night and Demrick will be there too. What could be greener on St. Patrick’s Day?

• Metric and Zoé at The Depot

How do I love Metric? Let me count the ways…actually, I don’t have the time. There are too many ways that I love Metric and there is no better way to spend a Monday night that I can think of right now. This the best thing to do this week.

