Woman Attacked by Jaguar Says “I Learned My Lesson”

We are hearing from the woman who was attacked by a jaguar at an Arizona zoo last weekend. The lady named Leanne said, “The black jaguar was up against the fence and we happened to be walking by and we said, ‘Hey let’s get some good pictures.'” The jaguar reached through the fence and scratched her as she was trying to take a selfie.

Leanne continued, “I was in the wrong for leaning over the barrier. But I do think that maybe the zoo should look into moving their fence back. I never expected this. I feel like we’re all human, we make mistakes and I learned my lesson.” Even though a similar attack happened at the Wildland World Zoo last year, zoo officials say that rules were broken and people should “respect the barriers.” Then again, people always seem to know so much until a huge cat is trying to turn them into a snack. Expect a lot more of these stories in the future as people assume wild animals behave like the stuffed ones on their beds.

