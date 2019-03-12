Could Unprotected Sex Be Classified as Aggravated Assault?

A “testicular bill of rights” proposed by Georgia state lawmaker Dar’shun Kendrick (D) would ban vasectomies and require men to get permission from their partners for Viagra prescriptions. The bill also proposes charging men with aggravated assault for having sex without a condom, require men to take a DNA test before a woman is eight weeks pregnant and if found to be the father to begin paying child support immediately. It would also require men to wait 24 hours before they can purchase porn or sex toys.

The bill is a response to what Kendrick sees as restrictive rights of a woman’s body; last week Georgia passed a bill that would criminalize abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected. Georgia also prohibits abortions after 20 weeks.

In a similar bill introduced Democratic state Rep. Yasmin Neal said, “It’s patently unfair that men can avoid unwanted fatherhood by presuming that their judgment…is more valid than the judgment of the General Assembly while a woman’s ability to decide is constantly up for debate in the United States.”

Thoughts?

Ggggooooodddd morning! Introducing my "testicular bill of rights" legislative package. You want some regulation of bodies and choice? Done! pic.twitter.com/5E8HBRSc9l — Dar'shun Kendrick (@DarshunKendrick) March 11, 2019

Read the ‘testicular bill of rights,’ one lawmaker’s answer to antiabortion legislation https://t.co/xvH1BFuMM6 — Satirical Alexandria – Rated Fx by the NRA (@SatirclAlx) March 12, 2019